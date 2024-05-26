Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.86

Posted by on May 26th, 2024

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.86 and traded as low as $7.20. Leatt shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 355 shares traded.

Leatt Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter.

Leatt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.