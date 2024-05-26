Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.86

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.86 and traded as low as $7.20. Leatt shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 355 shares traded.

Leatt Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.