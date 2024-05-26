Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.85

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Venn Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,027,544 shares traded.
Venn Life Sciences Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £4.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.85.
Venn Life Sciences Company Profile
Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc, a clinical research organization, provides consulting and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. The company offers drug development planning and strategy services, including clinical feasibility assessment, project management, and in-licensing and technical due diligence; and early drug development services, such as drug candidate selection, CMC, non-clinical/pre-clinical development, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacometrics and PK-PD modelling.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Venn Life Sciences
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Venn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.