Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.80

Shares of Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.
Telkom SA SOC Company Profile
Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments.
