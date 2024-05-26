Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12,089.78

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12,089.78 and traded as low as $11,214.92. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $11,214.92, with a volume of 30 shares traded.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11,571.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12,089.78.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of independent distributors, as well as through own shops.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.