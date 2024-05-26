EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,084 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $93.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.35.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

