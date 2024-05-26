Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.88

Shares of Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $5.65. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 5,518 shares changing hands.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.77 million, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

