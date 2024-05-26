EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 408 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,150,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,952,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sony Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 315,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 137,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,193,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SONY opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.48.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

