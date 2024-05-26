Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as low as C$1.71. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 13,684 shares changing hands.

Theratechnologies Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The business had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0320362 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

