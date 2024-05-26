John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.68

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.68 and traded as low as $27.87. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 44,482 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank raised John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

