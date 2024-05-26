Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.25

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.25 and traded as low as $43.50. Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 200 shares.
Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.
