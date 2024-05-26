Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as low as C$0.59. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 56,693 shares traded.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 38.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.1189591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

See Also

