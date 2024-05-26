Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

MRVI stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 11.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

