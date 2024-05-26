Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.79

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.79 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.37 ($0.09). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.79 ($0.10), with a volume of 15,350,439 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £155.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.75, a PEG ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.79.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its licenses focused on the Rona Ridge; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick Crest.

