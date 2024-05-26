Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 5,200 shares trading hands.
Chase Packaging Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.
About Chase Packaging
Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.
