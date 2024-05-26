Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $707,000 Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 41.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,967,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $427.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.42. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $210.89 and a twelve month high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

