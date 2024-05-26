Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,470 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,691,000 after acquiring an additional 72,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,885,000 after acquiring an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,500,000 after acquiring an additional 116,276 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $2,271,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SYNA opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $121.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.25.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

