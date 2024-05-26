Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,927 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cabot were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cabot by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT opened at $102.13 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

