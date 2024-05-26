Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 766 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $282.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.58. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

