Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

NYSE EG opened at $391.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.74. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

