Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 5,758 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,229,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 279,496.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,394 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,820,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,793 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.34.

Shares of PINS opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

