Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.64. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 26,616 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

