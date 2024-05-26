Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 17,787 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $26,814,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 786,297 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 329.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 640,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 532,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 675.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 415,641 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.19. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -158.62%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

