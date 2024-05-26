Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $968,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 48.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $186.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.20.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

