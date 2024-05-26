Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,845 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in GATX were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in GATX in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna upped their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,104. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $141.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.81.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

