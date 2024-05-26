Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $146,984,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,541 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,720,000 after acquiring an additional 71,725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,467.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.2 %

MANH opened at $228.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.39 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Raymond James raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

