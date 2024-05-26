Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 735 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Fox Factory Trading Up 2.1 %

FOXF stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXF. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

