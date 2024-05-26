Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 293,289 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,289 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after acquiring an additional 349,034 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 90,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DEI stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

