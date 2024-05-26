Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 31,318 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,318 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.9 %

SMG stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -42.31%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.