Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 152,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

