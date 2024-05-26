Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $116.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

