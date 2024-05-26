Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $996,000 Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,788,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 28,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

