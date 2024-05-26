Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,234 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,907,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after purchasing an additional 536,137 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ALL opened at $164.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.