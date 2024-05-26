Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 109 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $404.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.45 and a 200 day moving average of $362.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $408.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

