King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 55.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $109.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

