King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 107,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $132.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

