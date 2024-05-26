King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 263 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.06.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $197.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.69 and its 200 day moving average is $192.32. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $263.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.