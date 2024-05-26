King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Arena Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Arena Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,715,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after acquiring an additional 134,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The Arena Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AREN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.27.

The Arena Group Profile

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.