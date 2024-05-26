King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $235,000 in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 617,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,265,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of IHG opened at $102.22 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

