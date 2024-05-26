King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 300 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,923,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 265,311 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Donaldson by 809.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 247,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after buying an additional 174,193 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after buying an additional 113,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $74.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

