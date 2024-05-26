King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 2,824 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN opened at $70.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

