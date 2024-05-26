King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $98,000 Investment in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

