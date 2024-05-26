Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.24 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $587.51 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.10 or 0.05515247 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00053863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08746161 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $9,545,731.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

