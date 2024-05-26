SAP (ETR:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $159.50

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €159.50 ($173.37) and traded as high as €182.32 ($198.17). SAP shares last traded at €181.36 ($197.13), with a volume of 1,349,522 shares.

SAP Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $210.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €174.93 and its 200 day moving average is €160.08.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.