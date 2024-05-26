Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.09

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.09 ($31.62) and traded as high as €31.04 ($33.74). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €30.55 ($33.21), with a volume of 1,761,116 shares changing hands.

Veolia Environnement Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.09.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

