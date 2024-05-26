Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,324 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of Halliburton worth $42,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Halliburton by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 561,020 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,771 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

