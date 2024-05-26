Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,175,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $275,143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,786 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.90.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $332.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.20. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

