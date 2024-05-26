EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average is $122.39. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.