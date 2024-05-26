EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE JLL opened at $199.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $209.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

