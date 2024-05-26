EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $93,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $11.15 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

