EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Fastenal by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

FAST opened at $66.02 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

